Kate Beckinsale Throws a Party for Boyfriend Goody Grace's 23th Birthday!

Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Separated from Brad Pitt

Lady Gaga Goes Pantsless for Coffee Run with Michael Polansky

Can You Guess the Hot Celeb Dad Bods?

Sat, 20 June 2020 at 1:56 pm

Angelina Jolie Wants to Honor the 'Roots' of Her Adopted Children

Angelina Jolie Wants to Honor the 'Roots' of Her Adopted Children

Angelina Jolie is opening up about her family and how she wants to honor the “roots” of her adopted children.

The 45-year-old actress spoke to Vogue in a brand new interview that was published this week.

“Each is a beautiful way of becoming family,” Angelina said about having kids biologically vs. adopting kids. “What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share. ‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can’t speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time.”

“All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours,” she added. “When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full. For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honor them. Learn from them. It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world — you are entering each other’s worlds.”

Angelina and ex-husband Brad Pitt‘s 18-year-old son Maddox was adopted from Cambodia, their 16-year-old son Pax was adopted from Vietnam, and 15-year-old daughter Zahara was adopted from Ethiopia. The former couple also are the parents of 14-year-old daughter Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

In the interview, Angelina opened up about why she split from Brad.

Click through the gallery for photos of Angelina Jolie with her kids…
