Tom Ellis Reacts to THAT Deckerstar Moment in 'Lucifer' Season 5 (Spoilers)

The first half of Lucifer‘s fifth season was just released on Netflix and there are so many amazing moments that will have fans wanting more!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains some spoilers from the new episodes, so don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened.

Throughout the previous four seasons, fans have been waiting for the moment when Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) would finally get together… and it finally happened.

Thanks to Lucifer’s brother Michael showing up, we found out that Chloe is a gift from God who was created just for Lucifer, which causes her to question if her feelings for him were ever real. She eventually realizes that she’s immune to Lucifer’s charms, so she’s able to see the real him. Once she finally made peace with all of this, Chloe and Lucifer spent the night together!

When they were shooting season 5, the cast and crew thought they were shooting the final season, but Netflix just renewed the show for a sixth season.

“Obviously when we were shooting season 5, for 95 percent of the time, we believed that was gonna be the final season. So, I think it was inevitable that we were going to get to that moment. I guess I was quite surprised it [happened] in this half of the season, but then I obviously now know why we did that and [that] it gives us somewhere to go afterward,” Tom said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

He continued, “But you know what? If we got Chloe and Lucifer together in the first season of the show, then we wouldn’t have had six seasons. Unfortunately for our fans, you can’t have your cake and then eat it. You want these people to be together, but we need that tension in our show to make it work and it has done up to this point. And I do believe it does when we got there as well, but we’ve sort of earned that moment now.”

Tom also opened up about what it was like to film the scene with Lauren.

“Lauren and I are really great mates and we’ve spent five years on set laughing together, and doing those scenes was no different,” Tom said. “You’ve got to have a sense of humor when you’re doing that, especially with someone who is such a great friend. But you know what? The other thing was we were really committed to it because we’ve lived with these characters for five years and we’ve been part of this journey as well. We felt this was an earned moment in the show and probably was going to be an iconic moment in the show. So we felt we had to do it justice, as well. But, we did a lot of giggling.”

