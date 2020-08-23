Lil Mosey Arrested for Carrying Concealed Weapons

Lil Mosey is under arrest.

The 18-year-old rapper, real name Lathan Echols, was arrested last Sunday, TMZ reported on Sunday (August 23).

The rising rap star was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon according the report, and police found them after pulling him over in his 2016 Cadillac Escalade alongside his bodyguard and a juvenile. He was originally stopped for driving without plates, until police noticed there was an empty holster in the driver’s lap.

The cops then found three loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistols according to the report, with one being in the juvenile’s possession, another in the glove box, and another one in the center console. Four credit cards were also reportedly found in the bodyguard’s backpack that didn’t belong to any of the occupants inside the car.

All three were arrested and booked on felony concealed weapons charges, and Lil Mosey posted $35,000 bail. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is reportedly reviewing the case, and the rapper is expected to appear in court next month.

