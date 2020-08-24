Top Stories
See What Trended on Twitter After Donald Trump Jr.'s Speech at RNC 2020

See What Trended on Twitter After Donald Trump Jr.'s Speech at RNC 2020

Jeffree Star's Possible New Boyfriend Identified &amp; He's a Basketball Player!

Jeffree Star's Possible New Boyfriend Identified & He's a Basketball Player!

45 Celeb Couples Who Split During the Quarantine

45 Celeb Couples Who Split During the Quarantine

Mon, 24 August 2020 at 11:20 pm

Robin Wright Gets a Coronavirus Test Before Entering a Studio

Robin Wright Gets a Coronavirus Test Before Entering a Studio

Robin Wright sits in a chair while getting tested for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon (August 24) in Los Angeles.

The 54-year-old actress was tested for the novel coronavirus before entering a studio that day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robin Wright

Robin will be reprising her role as Antiope in the upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984, which is scheduled to hit theaters in October. The DC Fandome event was held over the weekend and the new trailer for the upcoming DC Comics movie was released. You’ve gotta check it out if you haven’t seen it yet!

For the first few months of quarantine, Robin was spotted taking many walks and bike rides with her husband Clement Giraudet. Make sure to see the photos of them at the beach back in June.
Just Jared on Facebook
robin wright gets covid test 01
robin wright gets covid test 02
robin wright gets covid test 03
robin wright gets covid test 04
robin wright gets covid test 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Robin Wright

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • See how stars are honoring Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday - TMZ
  • Find out if Grant Gustin will be in The Flash movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Jessica Simpson talks staying sober during the pandemic - TooFab
  • Miley Cyrus is mourning a major loss - Just Jared Jr