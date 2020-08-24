'The Real' Adds Garcelle Beauvais As Co-Host!

The Real has found their new co-host in Garcelle Beauvais!

Variety announced the news today (August 24), revealing that the 53-year-old actress will take over the vacated spot on the panel next to Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show The Real,” Garcelle shared in a statement. “My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment.”

She added, “It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Garcelle made headlines after becoming the first Black cast member to join RHOBH.

Earlier in the year, both Amanda Seales and Tamera Mowry-Housley departed the show.

