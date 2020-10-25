Cole Sprouse Spotted Getting Cozy with Model Reina Silva in Vancouver

Looks like Cole Sprouse might have a new lady in his life!

The 28-year-old Riverdale actor was spotted getting cozy with model Reina Silva on Saturday afternoon (October 24) in Vancouver, Canada.

In the pics, the model slipped her arms inside Cole‘s jacket before pulling him in for a romantic embrace.

Cole can also be seen giving Reina a kiss on the cheek while she smiles.

Earlier this month, Cole photographed Reina for a new photo shoot that was shared on his Instagram.

Cole‘s outing with Reina comes Lili Reinhart confirmed in August that she and Cole had officially split after three years of dating on-and-off.

20+ pictures inside of Cole Sprouse and Reina Silva getting cozy in Vancouver…