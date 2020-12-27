Dr. Anthony Fauci Reveals Whether He Had Side Effects After First Dose of Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci is feeling fine.

The 79-year-old infectious disease expert confirmed that he is feeling good five days after being administered the first dose of the Moderna novel coronavirus vaccine in an interview with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday (December 27).

“The only thing I had was 6-10 hours following the vaccine I felt a little bit of an ache in my arm that lasted maybe 24 hours, a little bit more. Then went away and completely other than that I felt no other deleterious types of effects,” he explained.

“It was really quite good, it was even as good or better than an influenza vaccine. Nothing serious at all. Perhaps when I get the boost I might feel a little aching because the immune system will be revving up even more but I’ll be getting that in about three weeks,” he continued to say.

The Moderna vaccine, like the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, requires two doses, each several weeks apart, in order to reach 95% efficacy. It was approved by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this month and is being distributed throughout the country.

“We very well might see a post-seasonal, in the sense of Christmas and New Years, surge. And as I’ve described it as a surge upon a surge because if you look at the slope, the incline of cases we’ve experienced as we’ve gone into the late fall and soon to be early winter, it really is quite troubling,” he warned.

“If you put more pressure on the system by what might be a post seasonal surge because of the traveling and the likely congregating for the good warm purposes of being together for the holidays, it’s very tough for people not to do that. And even though we advise not to, it’s going to happen. So I share the concern of President-elect Biden that as we get into the next few weeks it might actually get worse.”

Watch him receive the coronavirus vaccine live on air.