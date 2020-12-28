Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Shares Photo From the Day She Found Out She Was Pregnant!

Gigi Hadid is giving fans a glimpse inside her private life!

The 25-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Sunday night (December 27) to take part in the “Post a picture of…” trend.

If you didn’t know, the trend features celebs sharing photos of things fans are asking for.

Before accepting requests from fans, she gave everyone a heads up that she will not be posting photos of her daughter’s face just yet!

One fan asked Gigi to share a photo from when she found out she was pregnant.

Gigi then shared a selfie while wearing a denim jacket and sitting in a car on the day she found out she was expecting.

“It was this day but I don’t think I know yet,” Gigi wrote with the pic.

Gigi also shared a photo when she was five months pregnant and photographing sister Bella Hadid for a magazine cover, a photo with Taylor Swift back in 2015, a photo of her 3-month-old daughter in Christmas pajamas, and a pic of boyfriend Zayn Malik giving her a kiss from back in April.

See the cute photo Gigi shared of Zayn with their baby girl on Christmas!

Click inside to see the photos Gigi Hadid shared!
