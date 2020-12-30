Daisy Ridley Reveals She's Been Called 'Quite Aggressive' & 'Intimidating' on Set

Daisy Ridley is opening up about her movie experiences.

The 28-year-old Star Wars actress got candid in an interview with Tatler.

During the interview, she spoke about how she’s been perceived while at work.

“I’ve been told that I’m intimidating,” she said.

“That was on Chaos Walking. I was having my hair done, having my wig put on. I remember thinking, ‘God, should I be smaller? Should I be quieter?’” she went on to explain.

Chaos Walking is an upcoming sci-fi directed by Doug Liman, in which she stars as Viola Eade, opposite Tom Holland, who plays Todd Hewitt. The movie is expected to open in theaters on March 5, 2021.

She also revealed that a director once told her that she was “quite aggressive.”

“I’ve been called aggressive, too. My energy is ‘quite aggressive.’ I was thinking: ‘But why? Is it because I maintained eye contact? Is it because I’m passionate about what we’re talking about?’ I dunno,” she said.

“You have that horrible sinking feeling of, ‘God, do I not come across the way I think I do?’”

