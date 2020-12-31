Jada Pinkett Smith Shares a Bikini Selfie on the Last Day of 2020: 'Still & Grateful'

Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith is looking good and feeling grateful.

The 49-year-old Red Table Talk host posted a hot photo of herself in a bikini at the beach during the final day of 2020 on Thursday (December 31).

“I welcome you 2021 with open arms. I have no expectations. I’m going to be still and grateful✨💖✨,” she captioned the post.

Jada Pinkett Smith recently learned something new and disturbing about her parents’ marriage during a recent episode of her hit series. Find out what happened during a discussion recently…

Earlier this summer, her mother shared a personal story with her fans on social media. See what she shared here…
