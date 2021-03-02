Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie & Merritt Weaver to Star in Apple TV Series 'Roar'!

Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Alison Brie and Merritt Weaver are about to be castmates.

The four stars will appear in a new anthology series from Apple from the creators of Glow, Variety reported Tuesday (March 2).

“The anthology is described as a series of darkly comic feminist fables. It is based on Cecilia Ahern’s book of short stories of the same name. Apple has ordered eight half-hour episodes,” the outlet reported.

It’s the first show to come out of Glow creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch‘s new overall deal with Apple, and they will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

