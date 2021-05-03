Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Confirms Her Relationship Status Amid On-Again/Off-Again Romance with Jeff Dye

Kristin Cavallari has seemingly confirmed her relationship status!

If you don’t know, just a few weeks ago, Kristin and comedian Jeff Dye were seen making out after rumors that they had broken up following a five month romance.

E! News revealed that she’s single, and when she was asked if there’s anyone special in her life, Kristin responded, “I’m focusing on me and taking care of my babes. That’s it.”

About Mother’s Day coming up, Kristin added, “I am excited. My kids are eight, six and five now so they’re a little bit older where they can make me breakfast. But honestly for me, all I care about is no electronics. All I want to be is in my sweats all day and just be outside and be all together.”