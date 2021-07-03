Renee Zellweger & New Boyfriend Ant Anstead Photographed Together for First Time

Renee Zellweger and her new boyfriend Ant Anstead have been photographed together for the very first time!

The 52-year-old Oscar-wining actress was seen spending time with Ant, 42, at his home in Laguna Beach, Calif.

In new photos that were obtained by Daily Mail, the couple was seen checking out the ocean from the balcony of Ant‘s new beachfront home on Friday (July 2). These are the first photos of them together since news broke last week that they are dating!

Ant took to his Instagram account last weekend to share a peek inside his new home in Laguna Beach.

“No matter how bonkers the world gets….. the Temple sanctuary switches off and washes off the crazy. I am so grateful to unwind in this space! Look what god did!” he captioned the video, which you can watch below.

