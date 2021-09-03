'RuPaul's Drag Race' All Stars Season 6 - Winner Revealed & Live Finale Reaction!

You’re a winner, baby!

The newly crowned queen of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 was Ru-vealed during Thursday’s episode (September 2) of the hit competition series, and now, her live reaction to the crowning was made available on Friday morning (September 3).

If you didn’t know, the competitors on RuPaul’s Drag Race film alternate endings to the season, and they don’t know who actually won the show until they watch along with everyone else!

In the end, the winner of All Stars 6 is…Kylie Sonique Love!

Watch the Top 4 of All Stars – Kylie, Ra’jah O’Hara, Eureka and Ginger Minj – react live to the crowning…