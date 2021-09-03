Top Stories
Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya &amp; Timothee Chalamet Photos

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Kaley Cuoco &amp; Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage - Read Their Statement

Kaley Cuoco & Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage - Read Their Statement

The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

The First Reviews of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' Are In - See What Critics Are Saying

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (&amp; Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Fri, 03 September 2021 at 11:52 am

'RuPaul's Drag Race' All Stars Season 6 - Winner Revealed & Live Finale Reaction!

'RuPaul's Drag Race' All Stars Season 6 - Winner Revealed & Live Finale Reaction!

You’re a winner, baby!

The newly crowned queen of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 6 was Ru-vealed during Thursday’s episode (September 2) of the hit competition series, and now, her live reaction to the crowning was made available on Friday morning (September 3).

If you didn’t know, the competitors on RuPaul’s Drag Race film alternate endings to the season, and they don’t know who actually won the show until they watch along with everyone else!

Click inside to read more…

In the end, the winner of All Stars 6 is…Kylie Sonique Love!

This year’s competition included a “Game Within a Game” – find out what happened during the surprising twist.

Want even more Drag Race? There’s exciting news for fans about upcoming seasons!

Watch the Top 4 of All StarsKylie, Ra’jah O’Hara, Eureka and Ginger Minj – react live to the crowning…
Just Jared on Facebook
drag race all stars 6 june 2021 01
drag race all stars 6 june 2021 02
drag race all stars 6 june 2021 03
drag race all stars 6 june 2021 04
drag race all stars 6 june 2021 05
drag race all stars 6 june 2021 06
drag race all stars 6 june 2021 07
drag race all stars 6 june 2021 08
drag race all stars 6 june 2021 09
drag race all stars 6 june 2021 10
drag race all stars 6 june 2021 11
drag race all stars 6 june 2021 12
drag race all stars 6 june 2021 13
drag race all stars 6 june 2021 14
drag race all stars 6 june 2021 15
drag race all stars 6 june 2021 16

Photos: Paramount
Posted to: Eureka, Ginger Minj, Kylie Sonique Love, Ra'jah O'Hara, RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey has made a big music announcement - Just Jared Jr
  • Meet the new Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin cast members - Just Jared Jr
  • Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween movie schedule - Just Jared Jr
  • Demi Lovato tried to ask out this actress - Just Jared Jr