Kate Hudson Joins Demi Moore & Eiza Gonzalez at Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala in Venice

Kate Hudson is bringing the heat to Venice!

The 42-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress stepped out for the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala hosted by The Red Sea Film Festival on Saturday evening (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

For the event held during the 2021 Venice Film Festival, Kate rocked a black cut-out dress.

Other stars in attendance included Demi Moore and Eiza Gonzalez.

Back in June, Kate began filming her highly-anticipated new Netflix movie along with tons of her famous co-stars!

Last month, Demi was spotted soaking up the sun on vacation in Greece with daughter Rumer Willis.

FYI: Kate, Demi, and Eiza are all wearing dresses by Mônot.

