Sun, 05 September 2021 at 12:41 am

Dylan Penn is Honored with Nouvel Hollywood Prize at Deauville Film Festival

Dylan Penn is Honored with Nouvel Hollywood Prize at Deauville Film Festival

Dylan Penn is being honored at the 2021 Deauville American Film Festival!

The 30-year-old actress received the Nouvel Hollywood Prize ahead of the premiere of her new movie Flag Day at the festival on Saturday (September 4) in Deauville, France.

For the event, Dylan looked pretty in a black and pink tweed outfit.

Dylan received the award from French actress Clemence Poesy, who sported a navy and black outfit for the event.

The night before, Dylan and 38-year-old Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire actress attended the opening ceremony of the film festival.

Throughout the last several weeks, Dylan has been promoting her new film alongside her dad, Sean Penn, from Los Angeles to Cannes.

If you missed it, Dylan revealed the major “standoff” she had with her dad while filming the movie. Find out what happened!

10+ pictures inside of Dylan Penn and Clemence Poesy stepping out for the film festival…
Photos: Getty Images
