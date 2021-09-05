Taylor Swift Gushes Over Beyonce in Heartfelt 40th Birthday Message

It’s Bey Day!

On Saturday (September 4), Beyonce Knowles turned 40, and received tons of love from her famous friends.

One of those friends was Taylor Swift, who gushed over the entertainer in a heartfelt message.

Click inside to read more…

The 31-year-old singer and several other stars wished Beyonce a happy 40th birthday in a video compiled by Harper’s Bazaar.

“The fact that you have paved the road that every female artist is walking down now,” Taylor said. “The fact that you’ve done so with such kindness and such grace.”

Taylor added, “To say I admire you — there’s just not a word for it.”

Beyonce and Taylor have been good friends for years. Earlier this year, Beyonce sent Taylor flowers after her win at the 2021 Grammys.

Other stars that took part in Harper’s Bazaar birthday message to Beyonce included Kerry Washington, Laverne Cox, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

If you missed it, Beyonce may soon be receiving her first Oscar nomination! Get the scoop…