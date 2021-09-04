Dylan Penn Attends Deauville Film Festival Opening Ceremony With Clemence Poesy

Dylan Penn hits the red carpet in a chic black dress for the opening ceremonies of the 2021 Deauville American Film Festival on Friday (September 3) in Deauville, France.

The 30-year-old Flag Day actress accessorized her Chanel dress with a cute black clutch and a pair of pumps with clear heels.

Dylan was joined on the red carpet by Jacob Epstein, as well as actress Clemence Poesy, who also wore a Chanel dress.

Throughout the last month, Dylan has been promoting her new film alongside her dad, Sean Penn, from Los Angeles to Cannes.

Flag Day is about a father who lives a double life as a counterfeiter, bank robber and con man in order to provide for his daughter.

If you missed it, Dylan recently shared a story from one particular day on the movie’s set. See what happened here…

