Find Out Why Miles Teller Has Been a Trending Topic

Angelina Jolie Talks Fearing for Her Kids' Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt - Read the New Interview

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Photos

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (& Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Sat, 04 September 2021 at 2:48 am

Dylan Penn Attends Deauville Film Festival Opening Ceremony With Clemence Poesy

Dylan Penn Attends Deauville Film Festival Opening Ceremony With Clemence Poesy

Dylan Penn hits the red carpet in a chic black dress for the opening ceremonies of the 2021 Deauville American Film Festival on Friday (September 3) in Deauville, France.

The 30-year-old Flag Day actress accessorized her Chanel dress with a cute black clutch and a pair of pumps with clear heels.

Dylan was joined on the red carpet by Jacob Epstein, as well as actress Clemence Poesy, who also wore a Chanel dress.

Throughout the last month, Dylan has been promoting her new film alongside her dad, Sean Penn, from Los Angeles to Cannes.

Flag Day is about a father who lives a double life as a counterfeiter, bank robber and con man in order to provide for his daughter.

If you missed it, Dylan recently shared a story from one particular day on the movie’s set. See what happened here…

Check out 15+ pictures inside of Dylan Penn and Clemence Poesy at the 2021 Deauville American Film Festival
