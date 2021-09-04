Elaine Hendrix & Lisa Ann Walter Recreate 'Parent Trap' Scene in Hilarious TikTok

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter are back together again!

The two actresses staged a fun The Parent Trap reunion and re-created one iconic scene from the 1998 movie which they both starred in.

The hilarious scene sees Elaine, as Meredith, ringing for Lisa, as Chessy, to come wait on her hand and foot.

“Chessy?” Elaine says, getting back into character, ringing a silver bell. “It’s such a big house and all. Chessy!”

Lisa then walks out and sighs, “You rang?”

The video, so far, has racked up 1.2million likes! Check it out below!

