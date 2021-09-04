Top Stories
Find Out Why Miles Teller Has Been a Trending Topic

Angelina Jolie Talks Fearing for Her Kids' Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt - Read the New Interview

Fans Can't Get Enough of These New Zendaya &amp; Timothee Chalamet Photos

Demi Lovato Reveals Which Actress They Asked Out Via DM (&amp; Why It Didn't Go As Planned)

Sat, 04 September 2021 at 1:45 am

Elaine Hendrix & Lisa Ann Walter Recreate 'Parent Trap' Scene in Hilarious TikTok

Elaine Hendrix & Lisa Ann Walter Recreate 'Parent Trap' Scene in Hilarious TikTok

Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter are back together again!

The two actresses staged a fun The Parent Trap reunion and re-created one iconic scene from the 1998 movie which they both starred in.

The hilarious scene sees Elaine, as Meredith, ringing for Lisa, as Chessy, to come wait on her hand and foot.

“Chessy?” Elaine says, getting back into character, ringing a silver bell. “It’s such a big house and all. Chessy!”

Lisa then walks out and sighs, “You rang?”

The video, so far, has racked up 1.2million likes! Check it out below!

@elaine4animals

Ring, Ring 🛎🛎 w/ @lisaannwalter ##meredithblake ##chessy ##theparenttrap ##yourang ##disney

♬ original sound – elaine4animals

If you didn’t see, last year the cast reunited for a virtual interview and Dennis Quaid revealed something surprising about Lindsay Lohan!
Photos: TikTok
the parent trap

