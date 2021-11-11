Christa B. Allen, Who Played 13-Year-Old Jennifer Garner in '13 Going on 30,' Just Turned 30

Christa B. Allen, who played the role of a 13-year-old Jenna Rink in the movie 13 Going on 30, just turned 30 in real life!

The 2004 movie starred Jennifer Garner as a 13-year-old teenager who wakes up in the body of a 30-year-old magazine executive after making a wish under some magic dust.

Christa also played the younger version of Jennifer‘s character in the 2009 movie Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, though she’s best known for her role as Charlotte Grayson in the ABC series Revenge.

To celebrate her milestone 30th birthday, Christa filmed a short series titled “Vienna,” which is now live on her Instagram page.

“when I started my TikTok journey 2 years ago, I had no idea how much people would love “13 Going on 30” content. after several videos went viral, fans were asking for a sequel by the hundreds. this short series “Vienna” is less of a sequel, more of a response- I hope you love it!” she tweeted.

Watch the series below!