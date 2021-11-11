Tom Holland Posts Photo of Zendaya at CFDA Awards, Gushes Over Her Look & Achievement!

Tom Holland is supporting Zendaya and hyping her up after her big night last night!

The 25-year-old Marvel superhero star praised the 25-year-old star actress for making history as the youngest-ever CFDA Fashion Icon Award at last night’s CFDA Awards in New York City.

On Instagram, Tom wrote, “Naa stop it [heart eye emoji]. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this.” So cute!

Fans began commenting statements like, “supportive boyfriend ;),” “HER BIGGEST STAN🥺❤️,” “tom is the leader of the zendaya fan club at this point and it’s adorable,” and more.

You may have missed it, but the Spider-Man co-stars have been romantically linked and were spotted at a special event together over the summer that seemed to solidify those rumors.