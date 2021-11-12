Tom Holland & Justin Bieber Head Home After Both Grabbing Dinner at Catch in LA

Top Stories
Tom Holland and Justin Bieber make their way home after dinner at Catch restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. on Wednesday (November 10).

The 25-year-old Spider-Man actor and 27-year-old “Stay” singer were both spotted leaving the restaurant around the same time, but it’s unclear if they had dinner together.

Justin sported a black beanie and a leather jacket for his night out, while Tom stayed warm in a shearling-lined denim jacket.

Earlier this week, the Cherry actor showed some support for his girlfriend Zendaya after she made history as the youngest-ever recipient of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award. Check it out!

Justin was also recently spotted on a dinner date with his wife Hailey and we have all the photos here.

