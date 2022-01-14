'Hotel Transylvania' Director Explains What Happened to Adam Sandler's Character & Why a New Actor Is Voicing Dracula

Adam Sandler voiced the role of Dracula in the first three Hotel Transylvania movies, so why isn’t he part of the cast of the newly released fourth movie?

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video and features most of the same cast as the previous films, including Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg.

Brian Hull, a voice actor who gained popularity on YouTube, has taken over the role of Dracula for the new movie.

Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, who directed the new movie, opened up the character getting a new voice and how Dracula’s transformation into a human helped the casting switch to make sense.

“The fact that he turns into a human was a good opportunity to do things a little differently. He could be a little different than he was in the movies, and it would be natural. So, it kind of was the perfect movie to have a person come in and fill those shoes,” Derek told Screen Rant.

Jennifer added, “We started with the design, and how do we make that character feel as different as possible. He’s not going to animate the same; he’s not going to look the same. And it felt like embracing Brian and, more specifically, embracing what the difference in that would be as a human. It felt like it was a great opportunity.”

It’s unclear why Adam didn’t return for the fourth movie. He does have a very exciting movie in the works for Netflix though!