'Yellowjackets' Star Reveals How Many Seasons Are Planned

The season one finale of Yellowjackets is just hours away and fans are probably wondering how many seasons are planned for the hit Showtime series.

Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

The show has continued to grow in popularity throughout the past two months thanks to positive word-of-mouth from fans.

Now, one of the stars is opening up about the show’s future plans.

Click inside to read more…

Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays Teen Taissa, opened up about the upcoming seasons.

“Here’s the truth: I don’t know the answer to a lot of the questions,” she told ComicBook.com. “I only know as far as the end of Season 1 and they have five seasons already written out in their head. So I only know the answers up to the end of Season 1 and no, no one’s gotten it right. Literally, I have not seen a single correct theory, which is pretty cool. Actually, I have seen one thing, about who the blackmailer is. That’s the only correct [theory]. Nothing else. Nothing correct about antler queen.”

A bunch of main characters have already been killed off the show.