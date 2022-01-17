Julia Fox Publicly Apologizes to Her Ex for Calling Him a 'Deadbeat'

Julia Fox is speaking out to apologize to her ex Peter Artemiev after calling him a “deadbeat” and an “alcoholic” recently.

The 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress made the claims on social media over the holidays and said at the time that she hadn’t heard from him in “a month or more.”

On the latest episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits, Julia took the time to apologize for the things she said.

“All I want to say is, I’m sorry,” she said. “You’re not a deadbeat, I know that you’re not, and I know that it wasn’t that you weren’t trying to see [our son] Valentino, it’s that you weren’t trying to see me.”

While talking about her experience over the holidays, Julia said, “Everyone had COVID. I had no help at all whatsoever, and my friend was out and saw Peter out and Peter was saying something along the lines of, ‘That b—h won’t let me see my son.’ And when that was relayed to me … my blood boiled. I just snapped.”

