Suspected 'Lupin' Robbers Have Been Arrested After Heist Last Month

There has been several arrests made in the Lupin heist.

Just last month, the set of Netflix’s Lupin was robbed of over $300,000 worth of equipment, and according to a new report, the suspected robbers have been apprehended.

Click inside to read more…

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the arrests happened this week just outside of Paris.

The arrests included seven individuals between the ages of 13 and 21 and three of them are being held in custody while four are under judicial supervision. Police are still on the lookout for other members of group.

It was reported that a group of 20 thieves with covered faces broke onto the set, threw fireworks and stole the equipment. Star Omar Sy was reportedly on set at the time.

The Lupin robbery was the second heist on a Netflix show, just after the set of The Crown was robbed days earlier.