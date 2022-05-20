Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Spotted in Portofino Ahead of Their Italian Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going to be tying the knot in front of their loved ones during a wedding in Italy this weekend and they were spotted arriving for the special occasion!

The 43-year-old reality star and the 46-year-old drummer were seen arriving by boat on Wednesday (May 18) in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney and Travis were joined by her young kids (not pictured) and his kids Alabama, Landon, and Atiana.

The wedding will reportedly happen at Castello Brown, a castle on the top of a hill, and the festivities will happen over the course of four days. They will also apparently have another big reception for more of their friends back in L.A. “in the near future,” according to TMZ.

