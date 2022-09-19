Top Stories
Bizarre Story About Ezra Miller & Susan Sarandon Included in New Exposé About the Troubled Actor

Kim Kardashian Buys Malibu Mansion for $70 Million - See 40+ Photos from Inside the House!

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Keep Distance at 'Dont' Worry Darling' NYC Premiere Except for Quick Interaction (Photos)

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

Mon, 19 September 2022 at 8:03 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' on Disney+: How to Watch Live or Start from Beginning

'Dancing With the Stars' on Disney+: How to Watch Live or Start from Beginning

Dancing With the Stars‘ first-ever season on Disney+ is about to begin and you might be wondering how you can watch live or on demand.

If you go on the Disney+ app, find the “premiere night party” option for DWTS, which should be front and center on your main screen.

Click inside for everything you need to know…

After tapping the DWTS logo, you’ll be brought to a window that allows you to select one of two different options. You will have the option to “Watch Live,” which will bring you to the live feed of the show, or “Watch From Start,” which will bring you to the very beginning of the broadcast so you can watch the full show.

If you show up to the broadcast before it starts, you’ll be shown a placecard that says, “This event will begin at 8pm ET.” The show will immediately begin when the time comes, so don’t leave this screen!

Fans who are on the west coast will also have the option of viewing the show live at 5pm PT.

If you miss the live broadcast, don’t worry! The show should be available for on demand viewing immediately after the live taping.

A Disney+ exec just revealed some of the changes that the show will have now that it’s streaming on Disney+ instead of ABC.

