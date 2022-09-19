Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Keep Distance at 'Dont' Worry Darling' NYC Premiere Except for Quick Interaction (Photos)

The Don’t Worry Darling New York premiere just took place and all eyes were on Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

The two stars and real-life couple kept their distance while walking the red carpet at the event on Monday night (September 19) at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

Fans have been wondering if Harry and Olivia would pose for photos together after they didn’t seem to interact at all at the Venice Film Festival premiere.

Harry and Olivia had a brief moment of interaction on the carpet, which you can see in the gallery. During the Q&A, which was streamed to IMAX movie theaters around the country, Harry and Olivia sat on opposite sides of the panel.

Also in attendance at the event were Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Douglas Smith, Asif Ali, Dita Von Teese, and Kate Berlant, as well as screenwriter Katie Silberman.

Two cast members were noticeably missing from the event.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Saint Laurent dress. Harry is wearing Gucci. Gemma is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. Sydney is wearing a Saint Laurent dress. Dita is wearing a Jenny Packham dress.

