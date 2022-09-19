Top Stories
Bizarre Story About Ezra Miller &amp; Susan Sarandon Included in New Expos&eacute; About the Troubled Actor

Bizarre Story About Ezra Miller & Susan Sarandon Included in New Exposé About the Troubled Actor

Kim Kardashian Buys Malibu Mansion for $70 Million - See 40+ Photos from Inside the House!

Kim Kardashian Buys Malibu Mansion for $70 Million - See 40+ Photos from Inside the House!

Olivia Wilde &amp; Harry Styles Keep Distance at 'Dont' Worry Darling' NYC Premiere Except for Quick Interaction (Photos)

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Keep Distance at 'Dont' Worry Darling' NYC Premiere Except for Quick Interaction (Photos)

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

Mon, 19 September 2022 at 8:21 pm

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Keep Distance at 'Dont' Worry Darling' NYC Premiere Except for Quick Interaction (Photos)

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Keep Distance at 'Dont' Worry Darling' NYC Premiere Except for Quick Interaction (Photos)

The Don’t Worry Darling New York premiere just took place and all eyes were on Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

The two stars and real-life couple kept their distance while walking the red carpet at the event on Monday night (September 19) at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

Fans have been wondering if Harry and Olivia would pose for photos together after they didn’t seem to interact at all at the Venice Film Festival premiere.

Harry and Olivia had a brief moment of interaction on the carpet, which you can see in the gallery. During the Q&A, which was streamed to IMAX movie theaters around the country, Harry and Olivia sat on opposite sides of the panel.

Also in attendance at the event were Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Douglas Smith, Asif Ali, Dita Von Teese, and Kate Berlant, as well as screenwriter Katie Silberman.

Two cast members were noticeably missing from the event.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Saint Laurent dress. Harry is wearing Gucci. Gemma is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress. Sydney is wearing a Saint Laurent dress. Dita is wearing a Jenny Packham dress.

Click through the gallery for 50+ photos from the NYC premiere of Don’t Worry Darling…

Just Jared on Facebook
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 01
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 02
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 03
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 04
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 05
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 06
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 07
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 08
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 09
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 10
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 11
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 12
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 13
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 14
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 15
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 16
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 17
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 18
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 19
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 20
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 21
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 22
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 23
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 24
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 25
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 26
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 27
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 28
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 29
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 30
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 31
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 32
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 33
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 34
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 35
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 36
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 37
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 38
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 39
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 40
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 41
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 42
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 43
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 44
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 45
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 46
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 47
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 48
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 49
olivia wilde harry styles dont worry darling nyc premiere 50

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Asif Ali, Dita Von Teese, Dont Worry Darling, Douglas Smith, Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Kate Berlant, Katie Silberman, Nick Kroll, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Maya Hawke is gushing over one of her Stranger Things co-stars - Just Jared Jr
  • Camila Mendes is reacting to some Riverdale backlash - Just Jared Jr
  • Did these grown-ish characters get engaged?! - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans think this Disney live-action movie is the worst - Just Jared Jr