Golden Globes to Return to NBC in Live Broadcast in 2023 After HFPA Controversy

It’s official: the Golden Globes are returning in 2023.

If you don’t know, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was embroiled in controversy surrounding the organization’s lack of diversity. As a result, the 2022 show was not televised on NBC. Specifically, the organization was accused of “racist nominations, category designations, and membership; a lack of attention for female filmmakers; member resistance to watching films and shows outside their apparent comfort zones; a slavish affection for celebrity; and an overweening fondness for swag.”

Now, it looks like the show will be back live next year.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Golden Globe Awards on NBC and to hosting the ‘Party of the Year’ for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return,” Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA, added. “It’s great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!”

The show will be airing on January 10, 2023 on NBC. Along with this press released, the HFPA released some of the changes they made to their organization.

The Golden Globe Awards core voters are now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.