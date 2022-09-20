Top Stories
Adam Levine Responds to Sumner Stroh's Allegations That He Cheated on Behati Prinsloo - Read His Statement

Lip Reader Reveals the Short Interaction Between Prince William & Prince Harry at Funeral

There Are 2 Possible Explanations Why Joe & Jill Biden Were Seated 14 Rows Back at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

'Baby Daddy' Cast Reunites at Derek Theler's Wedding - See the Photos!

Tue, 20 September 2022 at 5:53 pm

Tom Brady Issues Apology After Throwing Tablet During Game, Correctly Predicts Meme Treatment

Tom Brady Issues Apology After Throwing Tablet During Game, Correctly Predicts Meme Treatment

Tom Brady helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secure a win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (September 18). Now he’s issuing an apology for his behavior on the sidelines during the game.

The 45-year-old quarterback was spotted throwing a tablet in a fit of frustration during the game, according to CNN. However, he owned up to his actions and even made a joke about them in a video released after the fact.

Click inside to see what Tom Brady had to say about the heated moment…

