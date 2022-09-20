Tom Brady Issues Apology After Throwing Tablet During Game, Correctly Predicts Meme Treatment

Tom Brady helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secure a win against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (September 18). Now he’s issuing an apology for his behavior on the sidelines during the game.

The 45-year-old quarterback was spotted throwing a tablet in a fit of frustration during the game, according to CNN. However, he owned up to his actions and even made a joke about them in a video released after the fact.

