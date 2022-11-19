Chris Brown Accuses American Music Awards of Cancelling His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance

Chris Brown is starting something with the 2022 American Music Awards.

The 33-year-old Breezy musician claims that the awards show – which takes place on Sunday (November 20) – cancelled his planned tribute performance to Michael Jackson.

He took to social media to reveal a rehearsal video and commented on the news.

Click inside to see what Chris Brown had to say…

Chris shared a video of himself and dancers performing to some of Michael‘s classic hits including “Billie Jean,” “Thriller” and “Wanna Be Starting Something” on Instagram. He simply captioned the post “U SERIOUS?”

However in the comments section he explained what the rehearsal was for: “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”

Organizers for the 2022 AMAs do not appear to have commented on his allegations yet. Chris is in the running for Favorite Male R&B Artist at the show.

It’s worth pointing out that this is not the first time that Chris has been involved in a tribute to Michael.

Check out who will be sitting next to who when the 2022 AMAs air.

Also, did you see that Chris recently reunited with a former duet partner?

Check out Chris Brown’s rehearsal video below and his comment about the cancelled performance in the gallery…