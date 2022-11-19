Top Stories
Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Every Red Carpet Look From the Governors Awards 2022

Every Red Carpet Look From the Governors Awards 2022

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Sat, 19 November 2022 at 6:17 pm

Chris Brown Accuses American Music Awards of Cancelling His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance

Chris Brown Accuses American Music Awards of Cancelling His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance

Chris Brown is starting something with the 2022 American Music Awards.

The 33-year-old Breezy musician claims that the awards show – which takes place on Sunday (November 20) – cancelled his planned tribute performance to Michael Jackson.

He took to social media to reveal a rehearsal video and commented on the news.

Click inside to see what Chris Brown had to say…

Chris shared a video of himself and dancers performing to some of Michael‘s classic hits including “Billie Jean,” “Thriller” and “Wanna Be Starting Something” on Instagram. He simply captioned the post “U SERIOUS?”

However in the comments section he explained what the rehearsal was for: “WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown.”

Organizers for the 2022 AMAs do not appear to have commented on his allegations yet. Chris is in the running for Favorite Male R&B Artist at the show.

It’s worth pointing out that this is not the first time that Chris has been involved in a tribute to Michael.

Check out who will be sitting next to who when the 2022 AMAs air.

Also, did you see that Chris recently reunited with a former duet partner?

Check out Chris Brown’s rehearsal video below and his comment about the cancelled performance in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
chris brown acuses 2022 amas cancelling michael jackson tribute 01
chris brown acuses 2022 amas cancelling michael jackson tribute 02
chris brown acuses 2022 amas cancelling michael jackson tribute 03
chris brown acuses 2022 amas cancelling michael jackson tribute 04
chris brown acuses 2022 amas cancelling michael jackson tribute 05
chris brown acuses 2022 amas cancelling michael jackson tribute 06
chris brown acuses 2022 amas cancelling michael jackson tribute 07
chris brown acuses 2022 amas cancelling michael jackson tribute 08
chris brown acuses 2022 amas cancelling michael jackson tribute 09
chris brown acuses 2022 amas cancelling michael jackson tribute 10
chris brown acuses 2022 amas cancelling michael jackson tribute 11
chris brown acuses 2022 amas cancelling michael jackson tribute 12
chris brown acuses 2022 amas cancelling michael jackson tribute 13
chris brown acuses 2022 amas cancelling michael jackson tribute 14
chris brown acuses 2022 amas cancelling michael jackson tribute 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2022 American Music Awards, Chris Brown, Michael Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images