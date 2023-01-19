Jennifer Coolidge Talks Being Neighbors With Lenny Kravitz While Filming 'Shotgun Wedding'

Jennifer Coolidge opened up about her living arrangements while filming her new movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic.

More specifically, the 61-year-old White Lotus icon revealed that she was neighbors with co-star Lenny Kravitz and that it was an illuminating arrangement.

She spilled some tea about her neighbor in an interview with Access Hollywood at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday (January 18).

“Lenny Kravitz had a room that was like out my balcony,” she said. “It zeroed in it somehow that the point of view was just of Lenny‘s balcony so I saw everything.”

What was everything? Jennifer didn’t go into the specifics beyond that he played a lot of music.

“He did have a guitar, but he also has a ghetto blaster [speaker system] with the best music,” she explained. “His compilation of music on his ghetto blaster, I was hoping he would give me one of those tapes.”

Jennifer continued, “But he’s so sexy. I’m going to ask him tonight. I’m so glad he’s here tonight. I’m gonna ask him for a lot of things.”

Shotgun Wedding debuts on Prime Video on January 27. Watch a trailer here.

If you missed it, Jennifer recently expressed interest in joining an iconic franchise.

Check out Jennifer Coolidge’s full interview segment below…