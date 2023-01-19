Regal Is Closing 50 Movie Theaters Around the U.S. - See the Full List Here

Your local movie theater might be closing because Regal is in the process of closing 50 theaters around the country.

The news about the closures comes a few months after Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

With over 500 theaters in the U.S., Regal is currently the second largest movie theater chain in the country after AMC.

Regal will be rejecting the leases of 39 locations, adding to the 11 theaters that have already shut down recently, according to Business Insider. The leases will be rejected starting on February 15, though it’s unclear when each theater will shut down.

Head inside to see the full list of theaters affected…

LOCATIONS SET TO CLOSE SOON:

Tikahtnu Stadium 16 Imax and RPX (Anchorage, AK)

Metro Point (Costa Mesa, CA)

Berkeley 7 (Berkeley, CA)

Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 and Imax (El Cajon, CA)

Escondido Stadium 16 and Imax (Escondido, CA)

Hemet Cinema 12 (Hemet, CA)

Sherman Oaks Galleria 16 (Los Angeles, CA)

Yorda Linda and Imax (Yorba Linda, CA)

Meadows Stadium 12 (Littleton, CO)

SouthGlenn Stadium 14 (Centennial, CO)

Shadowood 16 (Boca Raton, FL)

South Beach Stadium 18 and Imax (Miami, FL)

Keauhou Stadium 7 (Kailua-Kona, HI)

Bolingbrook Stadium 12 (Bolingbrook, IL)

Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 (Round Lake Beach, IL)

Fenway Stadium 13 and RPX (Boston, MA)

Bowie Stadium 14 (Bowie, MD)

Rockville Center Stadium 13 (Rockville, MD)

Brunswick 10 (Brunswick, ME)

Beaver Creek Stadium 12 (Apex, NC)

Omaha Stadium 16 (Omaha, NE)

Concord 10 (Concord, NH)

Hamilton Commons Stadium 14 (Landing, NJ)

Pohatcong Stadium 12 (Phillipsburg, NJ)

Santa Fe Stadium 14 (Santa Fe, NM)

Village Square Stadium 18 (Las Vegas, NV)

Elmwood Center 16 (Buffalo, NY)

Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 (Ithaca, NY)

Cortlandt Town Center (Mohegan Lake, NY)

Union Square Stadium 14 (New York, NY)

Greece Ridge Stadium 12 (Rochester, NY)

Transit Center Stadium 18 and Imax (Williamsville, NY)

Montrose Movies Stadium 12 (Akron, OH)

Barn Plaza Stadium 14 (Doylestown, PA)

Oaks Stadium 24 (Oaks, PA)

Greenbrier Stadium 13 (Chesapeake, VA)

Stonefield Stadium 14 and Imax (Charlottesville, VA)

Meridian 16 (Seattle, WA)

Gallery Place Stadium 14 (Washington, DC)

LOCATIONS THAT HAVE ALREADY CLOSED

Anaheim Hills 14 (Anaheim Hills, CA)

Calabasas Stadium 6 (Calabasas, CA)

Westpark 8 (Irvine, CA)

Grow Canyon Stadium 6 (San Francisco, CA)

Greenville Grande Stadium (Greenville, NC)

Colonnade Stadium 14 (Las Vegas, NV)

Middleburg Town Square Stadium 16 (Cleveland, OH)

Sherwood Stadium 10 (Portland, OR)

Richland Crossing Stadium (Quakertown, PA)

Amarillo Star Stadium 14 (Amarillo, TX)

Parkway Plaza Stadium 12 (Tukwila, WA)