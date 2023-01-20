Top Stories
Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Fri, 20 January 2023 at 7:09 pm

Danity Kane Singer Aubrey O'Day Is Pregnant; Expecting First Baby

Aubrey O’Day is having a baby!

According to a report from E! Online, the former Danity Kane singer is expecting her first baby.

Aubrey was just recently photographed at the SPiN Awards Gala held at Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza earlier this week, where she hinted at a possible bump in a pretty white dress.

She was seen holding onto her bump on the red carpet there.

While Aubrey has not shared who the father of her child is, she did speak to The Sun briefly about her lowkey romance.

She told them that there’s “someone special in my life.”

Just recently, Aubrey spoke out about her appearance as she was called otu for using photoshop.

