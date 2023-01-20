Top Stories
Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Fri, 20 January 2023 at 7:33 pm

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending With Season 14 on CBS!

CBS has just announced that their hit series, NCIS: Los Angeles, will end with the current season 14 on the network.

The network revealed that after 322 episodes, the spinoff from NCIS, will conclude with a series finale on May 14.

According to Deadline sources, the cast and crew of NCIS: Los Angeles were “told today about the series coming to an end” and it was “somewhat of a surprise” given the ratings the series brings in for the network.

With the cancellation, the NCIS franchise is now down to just two shows – the original NCIS and NCIS Hawai’i.

However, there are still plans for the international version, NCIS: Sydney.

“For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, shared in a statement. “From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing network/studio partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve.”

NCIS: Los Angeles, airing on Sundays, stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille and Gerald McRaney.
