Jason Momoa Shares Big Hug with Director Matthieu Rytz at 'Deep Rising' Premiere at Sundance 2023

Jason Momoa is hitting the red carpet at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival!

The 43-year-old director shared a big hug with director Matthieu Rytz at the premiere of the documentary Deep Rising on Friday (January 20) at The Ray Theatre in Park City, Utah.

Here’s the synopsis for Deep Rising, according to Sundance: “Narrated by Jason Momoa, Deep Rising illuminates the vital relationship between the deep ocean and sustaining life on Earth. The documentary also follows mining startup The Metals Company, as it pursues funding, public favor, and permission from the International Seabed Authority to mine wide swaths of the Pacific Ocean floor.”

In a new interview, Jason opened up about the impact working on the documentary had on him.

“I knew what was going on with deep sea mining, but some of the things this film opened up …we were doing the V/O for it and it’s the first time I’ve like really gotten emotional, crying when I was doing it,” Jason shared with Deadline.

Jason added, “I’m a Dad, I care about the next generation, and we’re destroying it.”

