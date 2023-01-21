Top Stories
Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet &amp; Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet & Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Sat, 21 January 2023 at 5:58 pm

Olympian Chris Mazdzer Strips Down to His Underwear for Polar Plunge - Watch Now!

Olympian Chris Mazdzer Strips Down to His Underwear for Polar Plunge - Watch Now!

Chris Mazdzer is stripping down on Instagram.

On Saturday (January 21), the 34-year-old Olympic luger, who won a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, shared a video of himself going for a polar plunge in a frozen lake in the Adirondacks.

Watch the video inside!

“I’m back home in the Adirondacks and I figured I might check out the ice because of the ice palace that goes up every single year, and uh, looks refreshing,” Chris says to the camera.

“So here we go. Going in for just a little quick dip,” Chris continues. “Wake you up in the morning. Luckily we have great neighbors who allow us to use their dock. It is a little chilly out.

Chris then strips down to his Calvin Klein underwear and walks into the frozen lake. After a few seconds of walking around, Chris completely submerges under the water.

He then pops his head back up and says, “Refreshing” before getting out of the water and toweling off.

“Nothing like a quick dip in a frozen Adirondack lake to wake me up for the #lakeplacid2023 World University Games,” Chris wrote in the caption to the video.

Chris isn’t the only celeb to strip down for a polar plunge. This singer did the same thing on Christmas!
Just Jared on Facebook
chris mazdzer strips down for polar plunge 01
chris mazdzer strips down for polar plunge 02
chris mazdzer strips down for polar plunge 03
chris mazdzer strips down for polar plunge 04
chris mazdzer strips down for polar plunge 05
chris mazdzer strips down for polar plunge 06
chris mazdzer strips down for polar plunge 07
chris mazdzer strips down for polar plunge 08
chris mazdzer strips down for polar plunge 09
chris mazdzer strips down for polar plunge 10
chris mazdzer strips down for polar plunge 11
chris mazdzer strips down for polar plunge 12
chris mazdzer strips down for polar plunge 13
chris mazdzer strips down for polar plunge 14
chris mazdzer strips down for polar plunge 15
chris mazdzer strips down for polar plunge 16
chris mazdzer strips down for polar plunge 17
chris mazdzer strips down for polar plunge 18

Photos: Instagram: @mazdzer
Posted to: Chris Mazdzer, Shirtless, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr