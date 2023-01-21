Olympian Chris Mazdzer Strips Down to His Underwear for Polar Plunge - Watch Now!

Chris Mazdzer is stripping down on Instagram.

On Saturday (January 21), the 34-year-old Olympic luger, who won a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, shared a video of himself going for a polar plunge in a frozen lake in the Adirondacks.

“I’m back home in the Adirondacks and I figured I might check out the ice because of the ice palace that goes up every single year, and uh, looks refreshing,” Chris says to the camera.

“So here we go. Going in for just a little quick dip,” Chris continues. “Wake you up in the morning. Luckily we have great neighbors who allow us to use their dock. It is a little chilly out.

Chris then strips down to his Calvin Klein underwear and walks into the frozen lake. After a few seconds of walking around, Chris completely submerges under the water.

He then pops his head back up and says, “Refreshing” before getting out of the water and toweling off.

“Nothing like a quick dip in a frozen Adirondack lake to wake me up for the #lakeplacid2023 World University Games,” Chris wrote in the caption to the video.

