Next James Bond: Oddsmakers Reveal Top 13 Choices to Play 007 (See Who Dethroned Rege-Jean Page From Number 1 Spot!)

Oscars 2023 Nominations - Academy Award Nominees Revealed!

Highest Earning UK & Ireland Musicians of 2022 - Top 10 Revealed!

Did You See Who Is Missing From the 'Teen Wolf' Movie?

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 1:52 pm

Sean Penn & Robin Wright Rumors: Source Speaks Out About the Exes & Why They're Hanging Out Again

Sean Penn & Robin Wright Rumors: Source Speaks Out About the Exes & Why They're Hanging Out Again

Sean Penn and Robin Wright have been seen out together a few times over the past few weeks, and fans have been wondering what is going on.

If you don’t know, the pair were married from 1996 to 2010. In 2014, Robin called their split “devastating…Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating. Worse than that. One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together. If you’ve got kids, it’s a family, and you try again, and you try again.”

Keep reading to see what a source said…

A source revealed that they are not back together romantically, but they are hanging out as friends.

“They are both single right now and get along great,” the source shared to People. “Sean has always said that Robin is the love of his life. He regrets many things that happened during their marriage. He really enjoys spending time with her now.”

Sean Penn married Leila George in 2020 before they split. Their divorce was finalized in April 2022.

Robin Wright got married to Clement Giraudet in 2018 and filed for divorce in September 2022.

Sean and Robin share two kids: Hopper Penn, 29, and Dylan Penn, 31.

