'The Boogeyman' Trailer Debuts After Film Movies From Streaming to Theatrical - Watch Now!

The first trailer for the upcoming horror movie The Boogeyman has arrived!

The new 20th Century Studios film is an adaptation of one of Stephen King‘s short stories and it was written by A Quiet Place‘s Scott Beck & Bryan Woods and Black Swan‘s Mark Heyman.

The film was originally made for streaming on Hulu, but Disney decided to put the movie in theaters after a test screening received glowing reviews, according to THR. Other recent horror movies that had similar success include Smile and Barbarian.

In The Boogeyman, high school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.

Yellowjackets‘ Sophie Thatcher stars in the movie alongside Chris Messina, Vivian Lyra Blair, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton, and David Dastmalchian.

Head inside to check out the trailer…

Watch the trailer below and catch the movie in theaters on June 2.