Photos Emerge from Marc Anthony's Wedding to Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony tied the knot for a fourth time this weekend and photos have emerged from the wedding!

The 54-year-old singer married Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira, 23, on Saturday night (January 28) in Miami, Fla.

According to Hola, Marc and Nadia were celebrated by “presidents of some Latin American countries.” It was also officiated by the mayor of Miami – Francis X. Suarez..

Marc was seen leaving the venue with soccer star David Beckham, who reportedly served as one of the best men.

David‘s wife Victoria Beckham wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations Mr and Mrs Muniz!!! We love you both so much and it was such an honour to be part of your special day and celebrate your love!! Kisses @marcanthony @nadiatferreira 💕💕💕💕💕.”

Nadia commented on the post, “What a magical night!! Indeed so honored you were such a big part of it with us ♥️✨ and btw you killed it with the bridesmaids dresses. Again so honored. We love you too!!:

