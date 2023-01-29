'The Way Home' Star Sadie Laflamme-Snow Is A Huge Taylor Swift Fan - Find Out Her Fave Album!

Sadie Laflamme-Snow is one of the newest Hallmark Channel stars that fans are fast falling in love with!

The actress stars on The Way Home as Alice Dhawan, who seems to be taking a shine to her new home in Port Haven – however, it seems to be all because she has the ability to time travel back to 1999, and it’s there that she meets her mom as a teenager.

“Right away, I gravitated to the character because of how deep feeling and emotional Alice is and how when things get rough she can kind of shut her closest people out,” Sadie told JustJared about her connection with the character.

On top of that, she added that she and Alice also “both love our coffee and our Doc Martens.”

Sadie also spoke to us about the relationship between Alice and her mom, Kat.

“I hope that Alice’s trips to 1999 can help her get some insight about why her mom is the way she is,” she shared. “Her mom has been through a lot and Alice will start to understand that. I can promise viewers that Kat and Alice will go through some major life events that will force them together.”

She then teased, “I won’t speak to what those events are because when I got those scripts it took me days to pick my jaw up off the floor.”

I was born on Halloween

My first job was being a birthday party princess

My favorite Taylor Swift album is Speak Now, but Fearless (Taylor’s version) will do until the re-records come out

I don’t experience FOMO

My comfort shows are The Mindy Project and Jane the Virgin

My holy-grail makeup product is my Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Cream Blush

I had a Broadway themed bedroom until I was 16 (I’m so sorry to admit this)

My go to coffee order is an iced oat latte

I’m obsessed with platform shoes

Big Dogs >> Small Dogs

