Ariana Grande Gives an Update About Filming the 'Wicked' Movies

Ariana Grande is opening up about the making of the highly anticipated Wicked movies.

The 29-year-old superstar shared a rare update on her social media on Monday (April 3) about the film adaptation of the Broadway hit musical, in which she plays Glinda.

“halfway. savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she’ll be with me irrevocably, forever). she shows me so many new things every day,” she began.

Keep reading to find out more…

“i am so grateful, i don’t know what to do or say… to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one… to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed… to feel so much love around me, to begin each day before the sun is up and to end after it sets… to hold my brilliant twin flame / sister Cynthia [Erivo]’s beautiful, green hands every day… to work in the safest, most beautiful and loving, biggest-yet-most-intimate/tiny-feeling spaces… to be lead by thee most thoughtful, brilliant, compassionate and warmest possible director on this planet, my other Ozian best friend ever Jon [M. Chu]…” she continued.

“to be transforming and healing parts of me that i never knew needed it. or maybe did. forgive me for this most cancerian, rambly post. words don’t suffice but i suppose i just wanted to (attempt to) share a little. i don’t want it to end. so while i am still here, present, now, i just wanted to….exclaim my tremendous gratitution ! and allow my heart to overflow. i hope this isn’t all a dream because as present as i am attempting to be, it sure does feel like one,” Ariana went on to say.

“happy halfway to this most beautiful crew. my fellow Ozians. my heart will be stuck here forever.”

It was revealed that Wicked is being split between two movies. Find out more about het release strategy!