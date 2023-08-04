'Jersey Shore' Stars Sammi Giancola & Deena Cortese Claim Ryan Reynolds Was Once 'Rude' to Them

Sammi Giancola and Deena Cortese are looking back at an encounter with Ryan Reynolds.

On Thursday night (August 3), the two reality stars, along with their Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-stars, appeared on Watch What Happens Live when host Andy Cohen asked them about the rudest celeb encounter they’ve ever had.

“Me and Deena encountered a rude celebrity once, but we don’t want to say who it is,” Sammi, 36, responded nervously.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I love him. I truly love him,” Deena, 36, added. “I love his wife.”

After some time, the ladies finally caved and claimed that Ryan, 46, was the celeb that was “rude” to them.

“Ryan Reynolds was not great to us,” Deena said, adding, “I love Ryan Reynolds. I truly love Ryan Reynolds still and I love Blake Lively. He didn’t wanna be by us.”

Sammi tried to justify Ryan‘s alleged behavior, saying, “Maybe he had a bad day.”

In another recent interview, Sammi explained why she decided to return to Jersey Shore after 11 years.