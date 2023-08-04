Lily-Rose Depp & Girlfriend 070 Shake Keep Super Close While Picking Up Pastries

Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake are stepping out for a sweet treat.

The 24-year-old The Idol actress and the 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, kept super close as they stopped by an Armenian bakery to pick up some pastries on Thursday afternoon (August 3) in Los Angeles.

For their outing, Lily-Rose wore a white dress while 070 Shake sported a flannel jacket with gray pants.

The couple was spotted sharing a few kisses as they waited to pay for their order.

If you didn’t know, Lily-Rose went public with her relationship with 070 Shake back in May by posting a photo of them together and revealing that they had been together for four months.

More recently, the actress called 070 Shake the “love of my life” in a post celebrating the rapper’s birthday. Check out her full post here.