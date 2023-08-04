Top Stories
Sophia Bush &amp; Grant Hughes Divorcing After 13 Months of Marriage

Sophia Bush & Grant Hughes Divorcing After 13 Months of Marriage

Tom Brady &amp; Irina Shayk Have 'Private' Dinner Date Amid Romance Rumors, Eyewitness Reveals

Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Have 'Private' Dinner Date Amid Romance Rumors, Eyewitness Reveals

Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (&amp; Where They Were Sitting)

Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's First L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023 (& Where They Were Sitting)

Are We Getting a Third Season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'?

Are We Getting a Third Season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'?

Fri, 04 August 2023 at 8:20 pm

Madonna Says New Tour Dates Will Be Announced Very Soon

Madonna Says New Tour Dates Will Be Announced Very Soon

Madonna was supposed to launch her Celebration Tour last month and then she developed a severe infection that caused her to be hospitalized.

The pop icon had to postpone the tour and now she promises that the rerouted schedule is on the way!

Keep reading to find out more…

“Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!” Madonna said in a statement posted to her social media pages. “I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days!”

She added, “See you soon for a well deserved celebration!!”

Madonna was scheduled to kick off her first-ever greatest hits tour, the Celebration Tour, on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada. Several artists have canceled their tours in 2023.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Madonna

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Ethan Dolan is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Get to know Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem star Micah Abbey - Just Jared Jr
  • The synopsis for the final season of Riverdale has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • JoJo Siwa is returning to reality TV - Just Jared Jr