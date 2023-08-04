Madonna Says New Tour Dates Will Be Announced Very Soon

Madonna was supposed to launch her Celebration Tour last month and then she developed a severe infection that caused her to be hospitalized.

The pop icon had to postpone the tour and now she promises that the rerouted schedule is on the way!

“Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks!” Madonna said in a statement posted to her social media pages. “I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days!”

She added, “See you soon for a well deserved celebration!!”

Madonna was scheduled to kick off her first-ever greatest hits tour, the Celebration Tour, on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada. Several artists have canceled their tours in 2023.