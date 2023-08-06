Top Stories
Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's Second & Third L.A. Shows of Eras Tour 2023

Simone Biles Emerges Victorious, Secures the Win in First Gymnastics Competition in 2 Years

Olivia Wilde Recalls First Time Meeting On-Screen Girlfriend Mischa Barton as 'The O.C.' Turns 20

Chris Pratt Competed With 15 Actors to Play Star-Lord (We Have a Good Idea Who Were the Second & Third Choices, Too!)

Sun, 06 August 2023 at 3:27 pm

'Meg 2' Opening Weekend - Box Office Numbers Revealed!

Meg 2: The Trench is out now, and the numbers are in!

The highly anticipated sequel to the Jason Statham-led 2018 shark thriller brought in $112 million internationally and $30 million domestically, bringing its global total so far to $142 million, via Variety.

The movie had a budget of $130 million, and was co-financed by Warner Bros. and China Media Capital.

Keep reading to find out more…

In the film, led by Jason Statham and directed by Ben Wheatley, a research team encounters multiple threats while exploring the depths of the ocean, including a malevolent mining operation.

China was the top territory for Meg 2 with $53.3 million, followed by Mexico with $7.6 million and the United Kingdom with $5.1 million.

The original movie had a domestic debut of $45 million.

Find out what the critics are saying about Meg 2.

At the same time, another movie just crossed the billion dollar mark at the global box office!
