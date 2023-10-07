Julie Bowen Says Sofia Vergara Is 'Doing Great' Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce

Sofia Vergara is receiving lots of support from Julie Bowen amid her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

In July, Sofia, 51, and Joe, 46, announced their separation after seven years of marriage. Joe filed for divorce a few days later.

Julie, 53, recently opened up about how Sofia is faring as she moves toward a new chapter in her life.

“Her Instagram says it all,” Julie told People. “We have spoken, and she’s doing great. Sofia has always had such a wonderful family that surrounds her and wonderful friends.”

Julie even joked about Taylor Swift‘s recent outings with friends at NFL games, and affirmed that Sofia is just fine with the support she has.

“She doesn’t need Taylor Swift to take her to a game. She’s good,” Julie quipped. “But I’m super happy that all those other girls are going to games with T Swifty. I wish she had been around for me.”

