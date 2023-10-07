Top Stories
Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez - Here's How Much Money He's Getting

'Mean Girls' Reunion Photos: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, & Lacey Chabert Spotted Filming Commercial!

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Julie Bowen Says Sofia Vergara Is 'Doing Great' Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce

Sofia Vergara is receiving lots of support from Julie Bowen amid her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

In July, Sofia, 51, and Joe, 46, announced their separation after seven years of marriage. Joe filed for divorce a few days later.

Julie, 53, recently opened up about how Sofia is faring as she moves toward a new chapter in her life.

“Her Instagram says it all,” Julie told People. “We have spoken, and she’s doing great. Sofia has always had such a wonderful family that surrounds her and wonderful friends.”

Julie even joked about Taylor Swift‘s recent outings with friends at NFL games, and affirmed that Sofia is just fine with the support she has.

“She doesn’t need Taylor Swift to take her to a game. She’s good,” Julie quipped. “But I’m super happy that all those other girls are going to games with T Swifty. I wish she had been around for me.”

Back in August, Julie Bowen teased a girls night out with newly single Sofia Vergara, and weighed in on her entering a new relationship! Check out the full story here.
