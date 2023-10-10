Top Stories
Meghan Markle Admits She's 'Frightened' By Social Media &amp; How It May Affect Her Kids Growing Up

Meghan Markle Admits She's 'Frightened' By Social Media & How It May Affect Her Kids Growing Up

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Crisis in Israel While Her Palestinian Father Continues Speaking Out

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Crisis in Israel While Her Palestinian Father Continues Speaking Out

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 8:45 pm

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 Cast Update: [SPOILER] May Return, Joining Six Stars Who Reprised Roles!

Continue Here »

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 Cast Update: [SPOILER] May Return, Joining Six Stars Who Reprised Roles!

Criminal Minds is one of the most popular CBS shows of the 2000s and streaming service Paramount+ brought the show back for the revival series, Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Season one of the revival show debuted in November 2022 and the season finished airing back in February. A second season has already been ordered thankfully!

The new series follows “the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers [as they] come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.”

Six beloved actors are returned for the revival, two fan-fave stars did not coming back, and one popular actor was added to the show.

One of those actors who didn’t return has hinted he may come back for season two though!

Browse through the slideshow to see who is returning and who isn’t coming back, PLUS, who was added to the cast…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, CBS, Paramount+
Posted to: A.J. Cook, Adam Rodriguez, Aisha Tyler, Criminal Minds, Daniel Henney, EG, Extended, Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Matthew Gray Gubler, Paget Brewster, Paramount Plus, Slideshow, Television, Zach Gilford

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr