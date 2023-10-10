Ryan Reynolds Speaks About 'Fun' Time in Taylor Swift's NFL Suite!

Ryan Reynolds was one of the many celebrities inside Taylor Swift‘s NFL suite at Met Life Stadium on Sunday (October 1) while watching the New York Jets play the Kansas City Chiefs.

If you don’t know, Taylor‘s rumored new flame, Travis Kelce, plays tight end for the Chiefs.

Amid being honored with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award, Ryan was asked about the night out with Taylor, his wife Blake Lively, and the rest of the celebs in the suite.

“It’s a lot of fun. The NFL right now is reaching a kind of fever pitch that is usually only reserved for the Super Bowl, but here we are at the fourth or fifth game of the year and it’s already happening,” Ryan told Extra when asked about his time at the game.

He added, “I played football when I was a kid. I loved it. I love watching it. I continue to, I will always watch it. It’s a great sport.”